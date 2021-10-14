Mindset Pharma Expands Benchmarking Data for First Generation Psychedelics Through the COPE Program with InterVivo Solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that, under its Co-operative Psychedelics Evaluation Platform (“COPE”) program with InterVivo Solutions (“InterVivo”), the Company has further developed its first generation psychedelics benchmarking data by establishing standard pharmacokinetic, brain penetration, and drug discrimination data and protocols across LSD, psilocybin, and 5-MeO-DMT.



“We are excited to share results obtained in our COPE program with InterVivo, as they have allowed Mindset to develop first-of-its-kind benchmarking data. This data represents an additional step toward new drug discovery, and a potential market opportunity to provide peers with the ability to measure their NCEs against first generation compounds,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “The COPE program is enabling us to rapidly develop a pipeline of next generation drugs, which we believe will be proven essential for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases in the near future.”

“Under the COPE program, Mindset and InterVivo have generated standard PK and brain penetration data for LSD, psilocybin, and 5-MeO-DMT, and developed analytical procedures to determine concentrations of the drugs and active metabolites, such as psilocin and bufotenine, in plasma, brain and cerebral spinal fluid,” stated Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset. “In addition, we have trained cohorts of rats to discriminate psilocybin from saline, and standard generalization curves have now been established for both oral and subcutaneously administered psilocybin. The Company will proceed by developing further PK and brain penetration studies with DMT and psilocin, as well as establish cohorts of rats to discriminate 5-MeO-DMT from saline. The development of rat cohorts capable of distinguishing several compounds represents a significant development for the industry as a whole, as it will allow drug developers to establish both the perceptual time-course and nuances of novel NCEs. Studies are also underway to quantify 5-HT2A receptor occupancy in the brain.”