The Drone Racing League and Draganfly Launch Multi-Year Partnership and Innovation Lab

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, and Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced a multi-year partnership. The companies will launch DRL Labs, an innovation hub, to research and develop next generation drone technology that will advance the sport of drone racing and other industries undergoing significant transformations through drones, including humanitarian aid and mobility.

As one of the longest-running drone companies in the world, Draganfly brings its legacy of drone innovation to the cutting-edge sport of high-speed drone racing. Through DRL Labs, Draganfly and DRL engineers will work to develop new technical solutions within autonomy, next generation sensors and artificial intelligence, with an aim to contribute discoveries to disaster relief, transportation and delivery spaces.

Globally broadcasted DRL races will provide real-time testing grounds for DRL Lab innovations, reaching DRL’s millions of technology-obsessed, tech-setter fans -- 60% of whom claim that brands that partner with DRL invest in innovation. The league will also incorporate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform into their 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season. Draganfly’s groundbreaking AI Vital Intelligence platform can utilize any camera to monitor pilots’ in-race heart and respiratory-rates. Driving new health insights around flying drones and bringing fans closer to the DRL action than ever, the breakthrough diagnostics system will analyze pilots’ physiological reactions to competition, fast speeds, crashes and more. DRL will also release a “Why I Fly” Series Presented by Draganfly, spotlighting pilots’ personal journeys into drone flying during the 2021-22 Season.

“Draganfly has been driving the future of drones since the pre-drone era and the Drone Racing League is constantly driving the future of sports. We’re excited to partner with DRL to develop new drone technology that will disrupt drone racing competition and the fan experience -- while leveraging our tech discoveries for the good of humanity,” said Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell.