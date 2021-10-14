CytRx Highlights ImmunityBio's Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Study of Advanced Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to ImmunityBio in 2017. The Company has an agreement with ImmunityBio that can yield up to $343 million in potential milestone payments as well as prospective royalties on sales of aldoxorubicin.

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted ImmunityBio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: IBRX) ("ImmunityBio") announced completion of enrollment in its Phase 2 trial studying a combination immunotherapy (Nant Cancer Vaccine) – which includes aldoxorubicin – in advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer.

According to ImmunityBio, the majority of participants in the study to date remain on therapy and 90% (43/48) of the evaluable patients have exceeded the approximately two-month historical survival rate. Of the 48 evaluable patients, 23 (48%) had extremely advanced disease upon enrollment (i.e. had progressed after three to six prior lines of therapy) and, of these patients, 20 out of 23 (87%) have exceeded historical survival rates. On the strength of this early data and significant unmet medical need, ImmunityBio has submitted an amendment to increase enrollment in Cohort C.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio, commented:

“Patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer who have failed all standards of care have very grave prognoses with few treatment options. This study was to explore if the Nant Cancer Vaccine could address this unmet need. It is gratifying to note that patients in this study, who had progressed after up to six lines of prior therapy, have exceeded historical survival rates despite having very advanced pancreatic cancer upon enrollment. Achieving robust enrollment in this patient group and early promising efficacy evidence are important milestones in ImmunityBio’s effort to develop this therapeutic with the potential to improve survival rates and provide a replacement for toxic chemotherapy. As the historical survival rate for third- to sixth-line pancreatic cancer patients is approximately two months, we are encouraged by this early data and have decided to open this cohort to more patients with advanced metastatic disease who have no further treatment options.”