checkAd

Medigus Gix Completed Acquisition of Leading Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 13:57  |  11   |   |   

Cortex’s revenues for H1 2021 amounted to approximately $13.5 million, an increase of 53% compared to H1 2020

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (38.01% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media completed the acquisition of 70% of Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.

The acquisition was based on a Cortex pre-money valuation of approximately $15.6 million (NIS 50 million), out of which Gix Media’s 70% stake constituting approximately $ 11 million (NIS 35 million).

Cortex was established in 2017 and has since been operating with remarkable success in the field of online advertising. Cortex is an innovative media-tech company that has developed capabilities that enable the conversion of original content into a profit center by acquiring user traffic. Cortex’s business model is based on purchasing advertising space from publishers such as YAHOO, Outbrain, Verizon-Oath, Google and more. Cortex employs about 19 people in its offices in Tel Aviv.

Gix reported that according to Cortex’s financial statements for the first half of 2021, its revenues amounted to approximately $13.5 (NIS 43 million), an increase of 53% compared to its revenues in the first half of 2020, and Cortex’s operating profit for the first half of 2021 amounted to approximately $1.3 (NIS 4.2 million), an increase of 121% compared to the first half of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021, Cortex continued to present an impressive growth, with revenues amounting to approximately $12.5 million (NIS 40 million), an increase of 92% compared with revenues in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately $1.4 million (NIS 4.5 million), an increase of 44% compared to the operating profit of the third quarter of 2020.

Cortex’s financial results will be consolidated with Gix’s financial statements, as of the acquisition date and are expected to contribute significantly to Gix’s consolidated results for 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Gix Completed Acquisition of Leading Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million Cortex’s revenues for H1 2021 amounted to approximately $13.5 million, an increase of 53% compared to H1 2020Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -   Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...