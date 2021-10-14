CAT Strategic Metals Signs Agreement with Geological and Mining Consulting Firm to Advance South Preston Uranium Project in Canada’s Prolific Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Watt, Griffis and McOuat Limited, Geological and Mining Consultants ("WGM"), for the purpose of …

Discussions with WGM began in earnest in September in order to determine the best and most productive methods to advance the South Preston Uranium Project in the most desirable and expeditious manner possible. After an initial review of the available project data, WGM expressed significant interest in pursuing the project with CAT and provided a proposal to the Company outlining the scope of work required to ascertain uranium mineralization that is consistent with unconformity-type deposits that have been confirmed to exist in the Athabasca Basin. These types of deposits are the highest-grade uranium deposits known.

The location of the South Preston property is outside the area currently covered by the Athabasca Formation sandstone, and therefore has certain advantages with respect to the ‘visibility' of uranium mineralization versus other areas where many hundreds of metres of sandstone cover the potential uranium host rocks.

Particular interest in the South Preston property occurred as a result of CAT's neighbour, Azincourt Energy, discovering a conductive zone on its East Preston property a short distance to the north of CAT's dispositions; Azincourt's SSW-trending zones project directly onto CAT's exploration property.

WGM will begin immediately to assemble and review all of the compiled data and information base that is composed of reports previously filed with the Saskatchewan regulators for assessment purposes. This will also include the results of previous historical exploration programs on, or near, the South Preston property. As this review progresses, WGM will design the exploration plan to identify the primary work elements required to move the project forward.

Once the initial exploration plan has been determined from all the available data and surveys that are recent and/or cover portions of the South Preston property, it is expected that specialized technical surveys can be initiated as early as the end of October or early November of 2021. This exploration plan will include geological mapping, radioactivity measurements, geochemical and geophysical (EM) surveys and radon-in-water sampling.