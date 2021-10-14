checkAd

Flagship Impact Shares ETFs Receive 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Impact Shares, the first 501(c)3 nonprofit ETF issuer in the U.S. announced its three flagship ETFs — NACP, WOMN and SDGA — have received 5-Star Overall Morningstar Ratings in their respective categories following their three-year anniversaries.

“Since day one, our mission at Impact Shares is to transform the way people think about investing,” notes Ethan Powell, CEO of Impact Shares. “The outstanding financial performance of our three flagship funds demonstrates the viability of working with leading advocacy firms to achieve actively-managed social outcomes without sacrificing financial returns.”

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSE:NACP) returned 20.6% annually over the past three years, placing it within the 6th percentile beating 1176 of the 1252 funds in the U.S. Fund Large Blend category (as of 7/20/21).

The Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF (NYSE:WOMN) generated a 25.08% annualized return over the past three years, placing it within the top percentile of the 1,256 funds in Morningstar’s U.S. Fund Large Blend category (as of 8/25/21).

The Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSE:SDGA) generated a 13.42% annualized return since inception, placing it in the top percentile of the 1,130 funds in the U.S. Large Value category (as of 10/6/21).

Backed by The Rockefeller Foundation, Impact Shares helps organizations such as the NAACP, YWCA and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) translate their values into an investable product traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Companies included in each ETF must commit to an evolving set of criteria, defined by the nonprofit partners, to ensure ongoing alignment of corporate behaviors with social values. Impact Shares donates all net profits from advisor fees back to these nonprofit partners. *

For more information on Impact Shares, visit impactetfs.org.

About Impact Shares

Impact Shares is an ETF issuer and investment manager that is creating a new and innovative platform for clients seeking maximum social impact with market returns. Impact Shares' goal is to build a capital markets bridge between leading nonprofits, investors and corporate America to direct capital and social engagement on societal priorities. Impact Shares is a tax-exempt non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Impact Shares visit impactetfs.org.

