Unity Ads Announces Availability of Mediation and Bidding

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the availability of Unity Mediation , inclusive of waterfall and bidding, within Unity Ads. These new offerings, in open beta, help developers build strong revenue streams, easily optimizing demand from their best-performing ad formats and network partners within the same editor and interface they build and manage the rest of their game experience from.

Starting today, developers using Unity Ads now have more choice in their ad network providers. Unity Mediation lets the developer choose between Unity’s Unified Auction, preferred ad networks, network bidding, or to enable them all to ensure the most competitive network bidding using tools in the Monetization suite of the Unity Dashboard. With a continued focus on simplicity through single SDKs and access to adapters through the Unity Editor, Unity Mediation prioritizes fair access to ad inventory to ensure maximum fill for developers. As the leading platform in games, and counting 60+ ad ecosystem partners, Unity aims to simplify the integration and maintenance of the ad stack, allow for opportunities to fill ad spots quickly and competitively to earn more revenue, and further enable developers to easily monetize their games.

“Our priority is to enable our developers’ success, and as such, we continue to evolve and expand Unity’s ad ecosystem so developers can have critical access to additional demand sources from leading ad networks, simultaneously delivering more control and value to our users,” said Felix Thé, VP of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity. “We value being able to provide an open, neutral, accessible technology to enable success for all developers. During this open beta period, we are putting significant resources to facilitate open collaboration with our customers and partners and ensure future iterations of this product cater to their growing needs.”

Unity Mediation launches with several key features, including:

In-app bidding

A/B testing

Granular reporting

Waterfall management tools

Interstitial, RV format support

Geo & IDFA targeting

Quick-start tools (default waterfalls and line items, CSV uploader and Auto eCPM)

Unity Editor efficiencies (code snippets, adapter updates, test ad experience)

To learn more about Unity’s mediation offering, please visit https://unity.com/products/mediation.

