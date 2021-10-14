checkAd

Novo Integrated Sciences’ subsidiary, Novo Healthnet Limited, and EK-Tech Solutions Announce Joint Venture for Enhanced Telehealth Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation, announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), and EK-Tech Solutions Inc. (“EK-Tech”) have established a joint venture company, MiTelemed+ Inc., to operate, support, and expand access and functionality of EK-Tech’s enhanced proprietary Telehealth platform (“iTelemed”).

MiTelemed+, through the iTelemed platform, allows Novo to offer the patient and the practitioner a sophisticated and enhanced telehealth interaction. Through the interface of sophisticated peripheral based diagnostic tools operated by skilled support workers in the patient’s remote location, the practitioner’s ability and comfort to provide a uniquely comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment solution is dramatically elevated.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “The pandemic has taught both patients and healthcare providers the viability, importance, and benefits of telemedicine technology for non-catastrophic primary care. To date, telehealth technology usage is one dimensional and limiting in comfort for practitioners to provide in-depth diagnosis and treatment solutions. Through our JV with EK-Tech, MiTelemed+ offers the next generation of telehealth technology capability. Beyond the patient’s laptop or desktop, the iTelemed platform will interface with Novo’s mobile application, NovoConnect, to provide patients and practitioners with an additional platform to administer patients remotely and creating virtual visits that are intended to be as real and as effective as a physical visit.”

EK-Tech is contributing all intellectual property, source code, and core data of the iTelemed platform. Additionally, MiTelemed+ is contracted with EK-Tech to operate, maintain, support, provide software hosting, and for further development of iTelemed’s capabilities. NHL is responsible for global commercialization as well as fulfilling all administrative functions for the JV. The net profits and net losses of the JV will be split 50/50 between NHL and EK-Tech.

Telemedicine is transforming traditional approaches to healthcare by providing ease of access and reduced costs for patients, particularly in areas with limited access to both clinicians and medically licensed providers. In a post-pandemic global environment, telemedicine through virtual technology is rapidly being adopted by clinicians, medical licensed providers, and the patient.

23.09.21Novo Integrated Sciences to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Global Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 30th
Business Wire (engl.)