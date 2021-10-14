Piper Sandler Companies Agrees to Acquire Cornerstone Macro
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Macro. Cornerstone Macro is an independent research firm that offers best-in-class macro research and equity derivatives trading to institutional investors. The acquisition further strengthens Piper Sandler’s position as a top institutional equities research, sales, and trading platform. Upon closing, Cornerstone Macro will continue providing its world-class research as Piper Sandler & Co.’s macro research team.
Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Macro brings 50+ professionals, including 21 research analysts, to Piper Sandler. Cornerstone Macro produces high quality, thought-leading macro, thematic and quantitative research on global economics, fiscal and tax policy, monetary policy and global asset allocation, portfolio strategy, energy and renewables, and technology. In addition, Cornerstone Macro’s options strategy team provides industry-leading derivative strategy and trading. Cornerstone Macro develops and connects macro insights from around the world, delivering a comprehensive overview of important global trends. The synergy between their teams allows them to generate unique global findings and ‘connect the dots’ for institutional investors to generate alpha. Cornerstone Macro serves clients across the globe with offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
Since Cornerstone Macro’s founding eight years ago their research teams have consistently ranked in the top three annually in the Institutional Investor All-America Research Survey.
- Co-founder Nancy Lazar, based in New York, NY, leads the economic research team and has been an Institutional Investor-ranked economist for the past two decades, ranking in the top two all the past eight years at Cornerstone Macro.
- Co-founders Andy Laperriere, head of U.S. policy research, and Roberto Perli, head of global policy research, both based in Washington, D.C., ranked No.1 in the Washington Research Team category for five out of six years while at Cornerstone Macro. Andy ranked No. 2 as an individual in the Washington Research category the past two years.
- Michael Kantrowitz, head of the portfolio strategy team and based in New York, NY, ranked in the top three in 2020.
“Cornerstone Macro’s world-class research team with over 260 years of combined experience offers our clients market-leading macro insights and analysis of global trends,” said Deb Schoneman, president of Piper Sandler. “They also bring a deep expertise in equity derivatives strategy and trading that will further strengthen our product offerings.”
