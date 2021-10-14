Piper Sandler Companies Agrees to Acquire Cornerstone Macro

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Macro. Cornerstone Macro is an independent research firm that offers best-in-class macro research and equity derivatives trading to institutional investors. The acquisition further strengthens Piper Sandler’s position as a top institutional equities research, sales, and trading platform. Upon closing, Cornerstone Macro will continue providing its world-class research as Piper Sandler & Co.’s macro research team.

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Macro brings 50+ professionals, including 21 research analysts, to Piper Sandler. Cornerstone Macro produces high quality, thought-leading macro, thematic and quantitative research on global economics, fiscal and tax policy, monetary policy and global asset allocation, portfolio strategy, energy and renewables, and technology. In addition, Cornerstone Macro’s options strategy team provides industry-leading derivative strategy and trading. Cornerstone Macro develops and connects macro insights from around the world, delivering a comprehensive overview of important global trends. The synergy between their teams allows them to generate unique global findings and ‘connect the dots’ for institutional investors to generate alpha. Cornerstone Macro serves clients across the globe with offices in New York and Washington, D.C.