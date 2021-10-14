checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data on Experience of People Living with Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity and Provides Updates on Uncovering Rare Obesity Genetic Testing Program

-- New data in patients with POMC or LEPR deficiency obesity show setmelanotide led to clinically meaningful improvements in health related quality of life measures and hunger --  
-- Updated results from Uncovering Rare Obesity testing program suggest up to 64.5 percent of individuals with early-onset, severe obesity may carry variants linked to rare genetic diseases of obesity -- 
-- Additional posters include encore presentations of data from Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in BBS and Phase 2 trial in HET obesity, as well as Phase 1b trial evaluating once-weekly setmelanotide --

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today presented the first-ever data on the health related quality of life (HRQOL) and experience of patients with obesity due to POMC or LEPR deficiency and updated results from the Uncovering Rare Obesity (URO) genetic testing program at the Obesity Medicine Association’s Overcoming Obesity 2021 Conference and its Digital Experience (DX) Oct. 14-23.

The Company and its collaborators delivered four poster presentations, including:

  • New HRQOL data from post-hoc analyses of Phase 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide in patients with POMC or LEPR deficiency obesity that showed setmelanotide treatment led to sustained, clinically meaningful HRQOL improvements in a majority of patients;
  • New results from a study based on in-depth patient interviews conducted in patients with POMC and LEPR deficiency obesity enrolled in Rhythm’s pivotal Phase 3 trials, which highlighted that the reduced hunger and improved satiety resulting from setmelanotide treatment substantially and meaningfully changed patients’ lives; and
  • Two presentations detailing updated results from Rhythm’s URO genetic testing of approximately 8,500 people in the United States with early-onset, severe obesity project that:
    • 64.5% of individuals who had genetic sequencing performed may carry variants associated with rare genetic diseases of obesity, including 54.6% with variants in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway that may qualify them for enrollment in Rhythm’s EMANATE or DAYBREAK trials or for treatment with IMCIVREE; and
    • 1.96% of individuals who had genetic sequencing performed may carry biallelic variants in one of 22 Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS)-associated genes or the ALMS1 gene, of which up to 0.34% carried variants considered pathogenic or likely pathogenic.
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...