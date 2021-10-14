Clearmind Medicine Appoints Distinguished Addiction Experts Professor Wim van den Brink and Professor Gabriele Fischer to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of addiction psychiatry at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam and a recognized expert in the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of substance use disorders and behavioral addictions. His work has garnered several prestigious awards, and his influence extends across policy and academics. He holds leadership positions on a myriad of professional committees and organizations, is a sought-after keynote speaker, has co-authored close to 800 peer-reviewed papers, and currently serves on the editorial boards of seven scientific journals in the fields of psychiatry and addiction.

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND ) (FSE: CWY0 ) (“ Clearmind ” or the " Company "), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that professors Wim van den Brink and Gabriele Fischer have joined the Company’s scientific advisory board.

Professor Gabriele Fischer, M.D., is a professor of addiction research and treatment, medical director of the Addiction Clinic at the Department of Psychiatry & Psychotherapy at the Medical University of Vienna, and has acted as principle or cooperating investigator on international epidemiological clinical and psychopharmacological studies in the field of substance use disorder and nonsubstance-related addictions. She is an influential thought leader in the treatment of addiction and is a long-standing consultant for many global organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODOC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Parliament. A prominent author and speaker, Fischer has given over 400 scientific presentations, authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications, and is involved in editorial and reviewing work for many international medical journals.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented on the appointments: “Professor van den Brink and professor Fischer have both made substantial contributions to the field of substance abuse and related behaviors, advancing the way we understand and treat addiction. There are few scientists in the world with their breadth of knowledge and experience, and we are delighted to welcome them to our scientific advisory board.”