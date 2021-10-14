checkAd

Aqua Metals to Host Investor Webcast Focused on Li-Ion and Lead Acid Battery Recycling on October 27, 2021

RENO, Nev., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, today announced it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT).

During the webcast, Steve Cotton, President & CEO and Judd Merrill, CFO will provide a presentation that will cover key areas of Aqua Metals’ business. Topics will include a recycling industry overview of the lithium-ion and lead acid battery industries, overall market drivers, key AquaRefining technology differentiators and advantages, sustainability leadership, licensing opportunities and growth strategy. During the presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive question and answer portal.

To access the webcast or ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1501609&tp_key=6682a3a ....

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available within the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar, following the event.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our Aqua Metals Innovation Center, our ability to develop our AquaRefining technologies for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and, the expected benefits of our Innovation Center and recycling of lithium-ion batteries. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not derive the expected benefits from our Aqua Metals Innovation Center; (2) the risk we may not be able to recycle lithium-ion batteries using our AquaRefining process or, if we do, derive the expected benefits from such recycling; (3) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (4) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (5) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital as and when needed and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021, and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com





