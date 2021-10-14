checkAd

Bubblr Inc. Appoints Head of Marketing

Bubblr, Inc. Announces Key Appointment of Harriet Nicholson as Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the ethical Open Source 3.0 technology company, has appointed Harriet Nicholson as Head of Marketing.

Harriet Nicholson has 15 years of marketing experience. She has worked with several global technology companies, including eBay and Google. Harriet was previously Business Director at Mindshare, a multinational media agency with over nine thousand employees. She has a particular interest in technology startups and entrepreneurship. Harriet has an MA (Hons Oxon) from the University of Oxford and an MSC in Management (with distinction).

To advance its mission in creating a fairer internet, Bubblr Inc. recently announced plans to build an Open Source platform. The Company considers marketing and communications critical to both launch the platform and attract top engineering talent.

Bubblr, Inc.'s CEO, Steven Saunders, said: "It is imperative for the success of Bubblr, Inc. that we recruit the best people. Our recent announcement of opening up our IP by creating an Open Source platform has made our marketing and communication strategies critical to our future success. With Harriet's appointment, we have significantly strengthened those functions. She has exceptional big-picture experience and a very detailed understanding of digital marketing on all the established platforms. We believe we are developing the most disruptive Open Source technologies that the internet has ever seen, and it's essential that we have a communication and marketing strategy, so the world knows about it. Harriet's appointment will be critical to Bubblr achieving this goal."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to build a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem. We're making our patented, pioneering search technology accessible through an Open Source platform. That way, we can empower developers to create new solutions for a fairer internet. For more information, visit www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors
Stanley Wunderlich
Launchpad IR
1-800-625-2236
1-516 729 3714
Info@CFSG1.com





