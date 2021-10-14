checkAd

Infinity Mining IPO Spin-Out Update  Seed Placement Completed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has closed its fundraising for Infinity Mining Limited (“Infinity”) for A$1.5 million prior to its intended Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”).

Infinity has completed a short but detailed programme of soil sampling over the Hillside tenements recently, to inform and support drill targeting for a more extensive exploration campaign during the 2022 field season.

Joe Groot, CEO and Director of Infinity Mining Limited commented:

“Closing of the pre-IPO fundraising for Infinity Mining Limited demonstrates strong interest for the upcoming IPO of our Pilbara copper, gold, and lithium projects as well as the 10 gold and copper tenements in and around the Leonora Goldfields. We believe that an ASX IPO of Infinity Mining will provide funds to further advance the exploration of these exciting areas. In the interim Infinity has, over the last two months, advanced ground works on the Pilbara tenements to rehabilitate the previous drilling works completed by Fe Limited as well as completing a review of geophysical data and ASTER imagery. The completion of this ground works now clears the way for an active drill program on the Hillside tenements planned for 2022.”

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals Limited and Executive Chairman of Infinity Mining Limited, commented:

“Macarthur Minerals is managing the spin-out process and the final due diligence meetings will be held over the course of the next two weeks. All key agreements are now in place and Mr Groot has been charged with building a field and geological team over the summer period. This will be the first real opportunity for a full geological review of some of the most prospective copper, gold and lithium areas in the Pilbara.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Chairman

