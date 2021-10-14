Sun River Gold advises that Financing is arranged for Tailings Project El Oro Mexico

Permitting is also progressing well and final permits are expected to be received within approximately one month. Sun River has also advised that most of the equipment required for the reprocessing operation has been lined up and Sun River hopes to have the reprocessing operational in Q4, 2022.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Sun River Gold (“Sun River”) has arranged financing of approximately US$6.5M to build and put into operation the planned tailings reprocessing operation.

Xali Gold’s subsidiary, CCM El Oro Jales, has an agreement with the municipality of El Oro which provides the Company the right to recover all available gold and silver from the tailings deposit and pay to the Municipality of El Oro an 8% Net Profits Interest (“NPI”). Candente Gold also retains the first US$1.5M from the 8% NPI payable to the Municipality. Sun River must make all NPI payments to the Municipality.

Sun River has the option to acquire 100% of the Tailings Project from Minera CCM by making staged payments totalling US$500,000 (paid), bring the tailings into commercial production by October 31, 2021 (extended to March 31, 2022 due to COVID), and grant to the Company a 5% NPI, Life of Mine royalty (the “Candente Royalty”) as well as the Municipality’s 8% NPI on production from the properties.

Sun River is a private Arizona based corporation managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with a combined 80 years of mining experience in Mexico, including specific experience in the reprocessing of old gold and silver tailings.

Sun River has also advised the Company of the following key points in the development of the project: