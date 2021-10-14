Sun River Gold advises that Financing is arranged for Tailings Project El Oro Mexico
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Sun River Gold (“Sun River”) has arranged
financing of approximately US$6.5M to build and put into operation the planned tailings reprocessing operation.
Permitting is also progressing well and final permits are expected to be received within approximately one month. Sun River has also advised that most of the equipment required for the reprocessing operation has been lined up and Sun River hopes to have the reprocessing operational in Q4, 2022.
Xali Gold’s subsidiary, CCM El Oro Jales, has an agreement with the municipality of El Oro which provides the Company the right to recover all available gold and silver from the tailings deposit and pay to the Municipality of El Oro an 8% Net Profits Interest (“NPI”). Candente Gold also retains the first US$1.5M from the 8% NPI payable to the Municipality. Sun River must make all NPI payments to the Municipality.
Sun River has the option to acquire 100% of the Tailings Project from Minera CCM by making staged payments totalling US$500,000 (paid), bring the tailings into commercial production by October 31, 2021 (extended to March 31, 2022 due to COVID), and grant to the Company a 5% NPI, Life of Mine royalty (the “Candente Royalty”) as well as the Municipality’s 8% NPI on production from the properties.
Sun River is a private Arizona based corporation managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with a combined 80 years of mining experience in Mexico, including specific experience in the reprocessing of old gold and silver tailings.
Sun River has also advised the Company of the following key points in the development of the project:
- Sun River has an agreement to purchase 25 hectares of land near the township of Nopalera approximately 5km by road north of the current location of the Mexico Mine Tailings, which is suitable for plant site and residue storage.
- The project life is estimated by Sun River to be 1 year of engineering and construction and 4 years of tailings material reclaim and processing (at 1,000 tonnes per day) followed by reclamation.
- Sun River advises that based on flotation test work at a recognized, independent US metallurgical lab, a standard metallurgical flotation process is expected to recover 65% of the gold and 60% of the silver to a marketable concentrate.
- Sun River intends to market the gold/silver concentrate on the open market.
- Sun River intends to contract with a local contractor who will use front end loaders and dump trucks to reclaim the tailings
material and haul it to the proposed process plant approximately 5 kms away.
