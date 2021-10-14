checkAd

Boon Industries Statement From the Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireBoon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announces the following statement from Chairman Justin Gonzalez.

Chairman Justin Gonzalez stated, “We have commenced deliveries of our various DiOx+ products and continue to finalize our regulatory EPA registration. On August 31, 2021, the company entered into an agreement with A&M Labs for processing and packaging of our product lines. The agreement is for a term of two years. This agreement allows Boon to improve its margins while maintaining focus on sales and distribution channels. As a part of this agreement, on October 1, 2021, Boon entered into a new property lease agreement for warehousing and distribution in order to be within close proximity to A&M Labs. This allows for better oversite and management of product production, processing formulas, and distribution.” A&M Labs is an experienced manufacturer for formulations, encapsulation, tableting, bottling, and packaging needs with over 20 years of combined experience in the nutritional and dietary industry. www.aandmlabs.com

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “On September 22, 2021, we appointed Mr. Johann Loewen as Chief Revenue Officer, Director and member of the Board of Directors of Boon Industries as an effort to expand more oversite and support for sales.  Johann Loewen is 46 years old. He served as President of Methes Energies Canada Inc. and was co-founder of Methes Canada since its incorporation on December 23, 2004. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Loewen worked as an independent agent, selling life and disability insurance and investment products for World Financial Group.”

On September 22, 2021, the company retired and returned to treasury 330,000 shares of Preferred A at $10.00 per share in value of  $3,300,000 pursuant to the mutual termination of the License Agreement dated April 1, 2020 with Aqueous Precision LLC. 

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally safe products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boon Industries Statement From the Chairman SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announces the following statement from Chairman Justin Gonzalez. Chairman Justin Gonzalez stated, “We have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...