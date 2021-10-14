NCDOT Awards $4 Million Transportation Engineering Contract to NV5

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE) , a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded NV5 a two-year, $4 million contract to assist in the development and delivery of transportation infrastructure, review of project plans, and development of technical reports for the NCDOT Western Region. NV5 will also act as a general engineering services consultant, providing review of deliverables submitted by other professional services firms or third parties for the purposes of supporting infrastructure project delivery.

“For more than 25 years, NV5 has supported NCDOT in the design, surveying, and inspection of safe and reliable transportation throughout North Carolina,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to have been selected for this award and to continue delivering technical excellence in support of the state’s transportation infrastructure.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com