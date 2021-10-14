checkAd

Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses in Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place

- Rogers will invest over $188 million to extend its fibre network and connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed connectivity -

- Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet with speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers Ignite TV -

OTTAWA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it is expanding its fibre network to connect over 24,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place to high-speed broadband. Reliable connectivity allows communities to stay in touch with the people and things that matter most and with this investment, Rogers is taking the next step in closing the digital divide.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is key to unlocking the full potential of communities and that is why Rogers is investing to expand our fibre network to residents and businesses in and around the Nation’s Capital,” said Ted Woodhead, President, Eastern Ontario, Rogers Communications. “With nearly 1000 Rogers team members in Ottawa, we are proud to be expanding our network in the area through an investment that will contribute to the regional economy and have a meaningful impact in the lives of local residents.”

As part of its $188 million investment, Rogers will expand its fibre network delivering fibre-to-the-home technology, servicing more than 24,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place. Businesses in the area that will benefit from this investment include schools, medical clinics, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more.

“Our residents have been requesting better internet connectivity for a long time. I am pleased that Rogers’ investment will provide a reliable fibre network to Clarence-Rockland homes and businesses,” said Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth. “Economic development in Eastern Ontario depends on high-speed Internet and we welcome this announcement.”

“Despite North Grenville being one of the fastest growing communities in eastern Ontario, access to reliable, high-speed rural broadband has been a real struggle for so many households, organizations and businesses,” highlighted North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford. “This investment by Rogers will definitely help to close the gap.”

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020, Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $15.2 billion of output, including over 45,800 full-time jobs generated and supported. Along with making the necessary investments to close the digital divide, Rogers is showing up for communities through various initiatives. Since January 2020, in Ontario Rogers has:

