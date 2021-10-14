checkAd

Study Shows the Combination of OGM and NGS with Linked-Reads Detects Significantly More Clinically Relevant Variants Resulting in Higher Success Rates for Resolving Previously Unclassified Subjects in Genetic Disease Research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the publication of a study in which OGM and next-generation sequencing (NGS) with linked-reads were used together to resolve genetic diseases that were previously unclassified after evaluation by whole-exome sequencing (WES) alone. This study, from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Children’s Hospital Oakland (now UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland) and appearing in the September 23, 2021 peer-reviewed issue of Nature Publishing Journal of Genomic Medicine, shows the benefit of combining OGM with short-read sequencing for improved detection of clinically relevant variants in genetic disease research.

The study’s authors, Shieh, et al., describe their Full-Genome Analysis (FGA) approach with automated analysis using NGS linked-read sequencing and OGM to evaluate a full spectrum of genetic variants found in inherited genetic diseases. FGA identified structural variants and small variants with an increase in detection capability of 40% (20 of 50 cases). The number of resolved cases attributable to SVs was notable in the study, as 50% of exome-negative cases (four of eight cases) were solved by identifying an SV or rearrangement. The authors also identified candidate variants in another 60% (18 of 30 cases) for future follow-up. 

In one specific case, the authors found a rare 32 kb heterozygous de novo intronic duplication within the NHEJ1 gene that was not detected by standard microarray analysis because it was small and intronic. It had also escaped detection in copy number variants called from short-read, whole genome sequencing (WGS) data but was easily identified with their FGA method using OGM.

The findings reinforce that the combination of OGM and NGS used in the FGA method detects and localizes SVs such as duplications missed by WGS, and can quickly identify translocations and phase variants across long distances. For individuals with undiagnosed conditions, these two technologies encompass what is currently provided by the combination of chromosome analysis – karyotyping, microarray testing and short-read WGS. FGA provides information beyond current assays and results in higher resolution genome maps that can be used for future studies.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Study Shows the Combination of OGM and NGS with Linked-Reads Detects Significantly More Clinically Relevant Variants Resulting in Higher Success Rates for Resolving Previously Unclassified Subjects in Genetic Disease Research SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the publication of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...