DLH Wins FEMA Contract for COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Services Throughout Alaska

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative health research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide experienced medical personnel to support COVID-19 community testing and collection, vaccination, and monoclonal antibody therapy throughout the state of Alaska. The award complements a separate contract to provide medical countermeasures and emergency medical support to Alaska as the state responds to an increase in COVID-19 cases, which DLH announced in mid-September.

This competitive award, procured under a Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) contract to provide support for states seeking medical support during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a ceiling value of $20 million for the 90-day base period. It provides for three one-month optional extensions after the initial period of performance. As the prime contractor, DLH will provide the emergency medical logistics coordination for the healthcare team fielded by its subcontractor, which will be responsible for a significant percentage of the services rendered.

“DLH is proud of our expanding relationship with the state of Alaska, and we are well prepared for this opportunity to provide additional COVID-19 response support activities,” said Kevin Wilson, president of DLH’s Health & Logistics Services operating unit. “Vaccination, testing, and monoclonal antibody treatment are key tools in the battle against this pandemic, and our team will work swiftly to ensure the skilled staff are in place to provide Alaskans with these vital countermeasures.”

Under this contract, DLH will continue to leverage its relationship with a nationally recognized temporary medical staffing firm to place experienced support personnel in communities throughout the state. These healthcare professionals will augment the existing staff already providing emergency medical support services in Alaska.

“Our company continues to utilize its healthcare delivery expertise in support of the national response to COVID-19,” added Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “Ensuring the efficient distribution and safe administration of medical countermeasures such as testing, vaccination and therapeutics during public health emergencies is vitally important, and DLH will draw upon its relevant experience to deliver results for the people of Alaska.”

