Alignment Healthcare Adds Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian to its 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Orange County

“Alignment Healthcare is always looking for esteemed partners to expand our seniors’ access to exceptional care and services,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “As a nationally ranked and locally trusted hospital, Hoag is an exciting addition to our already strong network of providers in Southern California, especially as we head into the critical Medicare enrollment period.”

For nearly 70 years, Hoag has served the Orange County region with quality, affordable health care. This collaboration will provide Alignment members who enroll in Alignment’s PPO plan in Orange County during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, access to Hoag’s nationally recognized primary and specialty care physicians, two acute care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Hospital Irvine – as well as orthopedic services through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers.

“As organizations that are both proudly based in Orange County, we are pleased to collaborate with Alignment to continue to ensure that seniors in our own community have the best access to care and services,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO, Hoag.

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area, and ninth-best in California.

“As part of our senior-first commitment, this partnership gives our members in Orange County access to Hoag’s top physicians and care teams,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Their culture of innovation, one that seeks the most advanced treatments, state-of-the-art technologies, and access to clinical trials for patients, also aligns with our mission to transform senior care and improve clinical outcomes through technology and coordinated care.”

Along with the health system’s award-winning services, members will be able to enjoy popular Alignment benefits such as non-emergency medical transportation and grocery allowances, in addition to leveraging the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

