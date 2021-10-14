Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

checkAd

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its third quarter 2021 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:
https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cgdanz67

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 8563517 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  •  USA: 1 866 394 7514
  •  France: 0 805 081 488
  •  Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  •  Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  •  United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  •  Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications
Phone: +1 443 988 0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
Investor-relations@constellium.com  delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com 




