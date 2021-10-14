LegalZoom and the NBA Team Up to Provide Game-Changing Support to Small Business Owners

First-of-Its-Kind Program Aims to Provide $6 Million in Grants and Services to Thousands of Small Businesses Across the Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), a leading online platform for legal and compliance services, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a new multiyear partnership, which will tip off with the creation of “Fast Break for Small Business,” a community initiative that will award $6 million in grants and LegalZoom services to support thousands of small businesses throughout the country. This first-of-its-kind program provides capital and other critical resources small businesses need to operate and grow, changing the game by removing barriers minorities, women, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community often face.



There are more than 32.5 million small businesses in the United States, which employ nearly 47% of the private workforce. Interest in small business formation is at a record high. More than 1.5 million new small businesses were formed in the third quarter of 2020, nearly double the number formed during the same period the prior year.