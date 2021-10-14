Rockridge Completes its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed its geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit. Additional field work is planned to commence shortly in preparation for a diamond drill program.

Field crews have completed a helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey utilizing Geotech Ltd.’s VTEM Plus System. The 610-line kilometer survey covered highly prospective VMS stratigraphy in the Gilbert Lake target area, never before surveyed using modern time-domain geophysics. Data from the survey is currently being interpreted and any potential conductors will be prioritized for geophysical modelling. Mineralized drill intersections at the Gilbert Lake target area have proven that VTEM plus is a valuable exploration tool for identifying VMS-style mineralization within prospective stratigraphy on the Property, increasing discovery potential in regional target areas.

Knife Lake VTEM Survey Coverage:

https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/VTEM-Coverage-map-202 ...

Rockridge’s CEO, Jonathan Wiesblatt, commented: “Modern exploration tools such as airborne electromagnetic and horizontal geophysical surveys have been and will continue to be an important part of ROCK’s exploration strategy at Knife Lake. We have been using these and exploration techniques to identify new and prospective target areas in and around the existing Knife Lake deposit. The deposit was first discovered many decades ago but the project overall has yet to be the beneficiary of a thorough and complete, modern-day exploration campaign at its regional target areas. The current and upcoming exploration work will help us to commence another diamond-drilling program to follow up on historical results and test new targets.”