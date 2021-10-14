checkAd

Grove, Inc. Launches Amazon Aggregation Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Upexi Unit Created to Acquire and Scale Promising Ecommerce Businesses

HENDERSON, NV, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced the launch of Upexi, its wholly owned division to acquire promising Amazon and Ecommerce businesses. 

Since 2020, funding has poured into Amazon aggregators, raising nearly $10 billion according to Marketplace Pulse.   Investors are racing to fund these companies whose goals are to buy promising Amazon brands that buyers believe can be scaled.  According to Marketplace Pulse, “The market had a breakout year in 2020 because of three factors: the pandemic accelerating spending on Amazon, Thrasio raising hundreds of millions of dollars, and Anker, an Amazon-native brand, going public.”  According to Bloomberg, Thrasio, having raised more than $2 billion, could see its IPO valued at more than $10 billion.

With the launch of Upexi, Grove intends to take direct aim at the Amazon Aggregation market. Grove plans to enter the market as a desirable suitor to which prospective business owners may sell.  With Upexi, potential sellers will be able to access Grove’s programmatic ad technology, in-house digital marketing experts, and direct partnership with a team of expert Amazon PPC buyers who fine tune listings or start from scratch.

Grove Inc. has made a name for itself in the CBD/cannabis space and has already begun expanding into other verticals. The company recently acquired Vitamedica, an online nutraceutical company, with a rapidly growing presence in ecommerce and Amazon. Through its in-house team of digital marketers, Grove is now pursuing more companies in health/wellness/beauty/pet care that they can take to the next level.

Grove’s hemp business has fueled its growth up until this point, reporting 2021 fiscal year revenues, with key financial highlights: 

  • $24.1 Million, a 250% Increase Over 2020
  • ﻿﻿Net Earnings of $2.9 Million or $0.25 Per Share﻿
  • 4th Quarter revenues of $10.64 million a 361% growth over prior year quarter 
  • Revenue guidance of $48-$55M for 2022

Grove CEO, Allan Marshall, weighed in on the expansion into the brand aggregator space, “We’ve seen exponential growth in our hemp business over the past 2 years and continue to grow. It’s now afforded us the ability to expand into other verticals. Amazon aggregation has been a goal for us since the beginning. We’re hoping to add 10+ Amazon and Ecommerce businesses to the portfolio over the next year, and another 10 the following. We want to reward people for what they’ve done and give them the ability to see their brand grow under Grove. In many cases, we hope to attract the Amazon/ecommerce experts behind these brands and continue to add talent to our team.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grove, Inc. Launches Amazon Aggregation Division Upexi Unit Created to Acquire and Scale Promising Ecommerce Businesses HENDERSON, NV, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...