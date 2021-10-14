checkAd

Longeveron to Present at the 2021 Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

CEO Geoff Green to highlight Longeveron’s progress in Alzheimer’s disease, Aging Frailty, and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome clinical research programs

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron, will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. ET in Jupiter, Florida.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors & Media section of the Company website. Following the live webcast, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

Longeveron management will be conducting 1x1 meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please visit Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference will bring together senior executives from approximately 40 small-cap growth companies operating at the forefront of the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. The conference brings together institutional funds, family offices and high-net-worth accredited investors. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://dawsonjames.com/.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

