Alpha Esports Tech Announces Exclusive Partnership with The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rogue (BREC)

Alpha and BREC will work on a revenue split basis to help increase awareness to the Company’s online gaming platform, GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (FSE: 9HN), (OTC PINK: APETF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the official online gaming partner of The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (“BREC”).

BREC is the recreational agency that connects people to parks and nature in East Baton Rouge Parish with a system that has more than 180 parks including a unique mix of facilities, which mirror the history and rich natural resources in south Louisiana. It is BREC's mission to contribute to a healthier, more vibrant community by providing exceptional parks, open spaces and recreational experiences for all of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Under the terms of this partnership,

  • GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of BREC’s online esports events, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the BREC Brand.
  • The Company and BREC will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations’ users and player bases.
  • BREC will leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+. BREC will receive a designated referral code for GamerzArena+ and both parties will split revenue for each user subscription.
  • The Company and BREC will undertake a revenue split for all sponsorship dollars secured for events and tournaments.

“This partnership with BREC is another example of the Company continuing to execute on our business strategy of user acquisition,” said interim CEO of Alpha, Matthew Schmidt. “BREC is one of the most popular rec agencies in the United States and with their large demographic, we have a unique opportunity to increase the presence on GamerzArena tremendously.”

"BREC is looking forward to working with Alpha Esports Tech Inc to help expand the gaming experience for our community,” said assistant superintendent of BREC, Brandon Smith.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

