Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Notice of Allowance for Patent Application on REN001

A notice of allowance is a written notification issued after the USPTO makes a determination that a patent can be granted from an application. The majority of patent applications that receive a notice of allowance will proceed to issue as a U.S. patent. However, a notice of allowance is not a guarantee of patent issuance.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application No. 17/381,005. The composition of matter patent application covers the REN001 drug substance. REN001 is currently being studied in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, as well as other rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The patent application is expected to issue as a patent at the earliest in 2021 and will provide patent protection for REN001 in the United States into 2041.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

About REN001

REN001 is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for three rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), and glycogen storage disorder type V (McArdle disease). For more information on REN001 clinical trials, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the expected patent issuance and the period of patent protection. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with patent issuances, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo’s business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny Jindal

Chief Financial Officer

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@reneopharma.com



