Michael Jones Joins Treliant to Expand Financial Crimes Compliance Services in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East

Washington, DC (ots)



Michael Jones has joined Treliant, through its acquisition of UK-based Vox

Financial Partners, serving as Managing Director in its Global Financial Crimes

Compliance (GFCC) practice, to oversee the expansion of the firm's GFCC services

in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Based in London, Michael has extensive

experience advising the world's leading financial services companies on

challenges related to anti-money laundering, fraud, sanctions compliance, and

anti-bribery and corruption, from a process, technology, and regulatory

perspective. Treliant has expanded its Global footprint through the acquisition

of Vox Financial Partners; a Capital Markets consulting firm that helps global

financial institutions deliver regulatory and business change.



"The UK and Europe continue to forge ahead with some of the most robust

legislation and enforcement of measures to combat financial crime, protect

consumers, and preserve the global financial system," said Treliant Managing

Partner Ross Marrazzo. "For years, Michael has been helping UK and European

companies employ technology for risk management and business change in the face

of financial crime, and he will drive our firm's activities in this challenging

financial risk management, drawn from decades working in senior government,

business, and advisory roles," said Michael. "The firm's expansion will bring

clients a new level of trusted advisory services for global financial crimes

compliance, cybersecurity and privacy, and corporate and regulatory

investigations."



Michael has over 20 years of experience helping companies use technology to

manage risk as a partner in Big Four accounting firms and as an independent

consultant. He has advised financial services clients across retail banking,

investment banking, asset management, and insurance. His work with some of the

world's biggest banks has covered multiple aspects of risk (process, technology,

and regulation) and financial crime detection and prevention, including

sanctions and anti-money laundering risk assessments, the optimization of

transaction monitoring and sanctions screening systems, and the implementation

of large-scale financial crime transformation programs.



Treliant (https://www.treliant.com) is a multi-industry consulting firm that

serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions,

consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of

leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in

navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting

strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted

advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim

resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services

and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients'

corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business

performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory

investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent

consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the

globe.



Contact Details



Treliant, LLC



Melissa Pazornik



+1 202-249-7932



mailto:mpazornik@treliant.com



Company Website



https://www.treliant.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/michael-jones

-joins-treliant-to-expand-financial-crimes-compliance-services-in-the-uk-europe-

and-the-middle-east-556252492



2021 News Direct Corp.



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5046285

OTS: News Direct





