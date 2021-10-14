Michael Jones Joins Treliant to Expand Financial Crimes Compliance Services in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East
Michael Jones has joined Treliant, through its acquisition of UK-based Vox
Financial Partners, serving as Managing Director in its Global Financial Crimes
Compliance (GFCC) practice, to oversee the expansion of the firm's GFCC services
in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Based in London, Michael has extensive
experience advising the world's leading financial services companies on
challenges related to anti-money laundering, fraud, sanctions compliance, and
anti-bribery and corruption, from a process, technology, and regulatory
perspective. Treliant has expanded its Global footprint through the acquisition
of Vox Financial Partners; a Capital Markets consulting firm that helps global
financial institutions deliver regulatory and business change.
"The UK and Europe continue to forge ahead with some of the most robust
legislation and enforcement of measures to combat financial crime, protect
consumers, and preserve the global financial system," said Treliant Managing
Partner Ross Marrazzo. "For years, Michael has been helping UK and European
companies employ technology for risk management and business change in the face
of financial crime, and he will drive our firm's activities in this challenging
environment."
"Treliant's team brings extensive and impressive experience in all aspects of
financial risk management, drawn from decades working in senior government,
business, and advisory roles," said Michael. "The firm's expansion will bring
clients a new level of trusted advisory services for global financial crimes
compliance, cybersecurity and privacy, and corporate and regulatory
investigations."
Michael has over 20 years of experience helping companies use technology to
manage risk as a partner in Big Four accounting firms and as an independent
consultant. He has advised financial services clients across retail banking,
investment banking, asset management, and insurance. His work with some of the
world's biggest banks has covered multiple aspects of risk (process, technology,
and regulation) and financial crime detection and prevention, including
sanctions and anti-money laundering risk assessments, the optimization of
transaction monitoring and sanctions screening systems, and the implementation
of large-scale financial crime transformation programs.
Treliant (https://www.treliant.com) is a multi-industry consulting firm that
serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions,
consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of
leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in
navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting
strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted
advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim
resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services
and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients'
corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business
performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory
investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent
consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the
globe.
