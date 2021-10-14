New Research Identifies Three Key Practices that Separate Employee Experience Leaders from Laggards

“There has never been a more urgent need for companies to listen to and support their people. When managers understand and act on employee feedback, organizations continuously improve. When IT or HR operate in a vacuum to design solutions, the results often underperform,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “We are excited to work with Medallia on this research, and we look forward to helping companies become what we call ‘Irresistible Organizations.’”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and The Josh Bersin Company released new research today identifying three key practices that can help organizations deliver better employee experience. Medallia and Josh Bersin will discuss insights from the report in a free webinar .

Between March and July 2021, the Medallia Institute, in partnership with industry thought leader Josh Bersin and the Josh Bersin Company, surveyed employee experience professionals across more than 600 organizations. The research was designed to help understand the link between strong employee experience practices and positive people outcomes, such as employee satisfaction and engagement, and business outcomes, like revenue impact.

The team analyzed the characteristics that distinguish top performers (“leaders”- those who scored in the top 10th percentile) from those at the bottom (“laggards” – those in the bottom 10th percentile), and explored how practices and outcomes differ between these two groups.

The findings are available now via the free report: Moving Toward Employee Experience Excellence: Key Practices That Differentiate Employee Experience Leaders and Laggards.

The study uncovered three key practices that distinguish and differentiate employee experience leaders:

1. Leaders capture timely data, using a diverse set of direct and indirect sources: More than half of laggards capture employee feedback only once a year or less. As a result, they risk basing decisions on outdated information and don’t give employees the opportunity to voice concerns throughout their regular flow of work.

Text messaging - Leaders use a wide variety of channels to capture employee feedback. The difference between leaders and laggards is most pronounced in the use of text messaging. Nearly a quarter (24%) of leaders use text messaging as a feedback channel vs. 6% of laggards. Use of unstructured data to collect employee feedback - Leaders are twice as likely as laggards to use internal community or collaboration platforms (as well as support requests or tickets) as sources of unstructured data to get feedback from employees.

2. Leaders do not shy away from difficult topics: On a five-point scale, leaders scored a 4.37 when asked if they agreed that they provide an environment where employees feel secure enough to be truthful with the information they share about the company; Laggards neither agreed nor disagreed, reporting a 3.06 out of 5.