KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Berry Springs, a New-Home Community in Georgetown, Texas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Berry Springs, a new, single-family home community in Georgetown, Texas. Berry Springs is conveniently located near Interstate 35, Highway 29 and Highway 130 for a quick commute to Georgetown and Austin-area employers. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Georgetown, Blue Hole Park, San Gabriel Park and Inner Space Cavern for a variety of outdoor recreation, including fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing. Historic Georgetown Square, Wolf Ranch Town Center and Round Rock Premium Outlets also offer an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Berry Springs, a new-home community in Georgetown, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Berry Springs showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and four baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,500 square feet. Residents will enjoy the community amenities, including a park with playground, basketball court and garden. The community is zoned for the Georgetown Independent School District.

“Berry Springs is convenient to major highways for a short commute to Georgetown and Austin area-employers and offers great community amenities,” said Ken Langston, President of KB Home’s Austin division. “As with other KB Home communities, Berry Springs provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Berry Springs sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

