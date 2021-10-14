Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) launched a new American Express Business Platinum Card in the U.S. that delivers new benefits in top business spending categories, differentiated services, travel perks, and the powerful backing of American Express. The new offerings provide Card Members the opportunity to access more than $1,400 in value each year to help keep their businesses growing and thriving.

The U.S. American Express Business Platinum Card is Now More Powerful than Ever with Enhanced Business and Travel Benefits (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are continuing to see strong demand and spending on our Business Card products as our Card Members invest in areas like technology, recruitment, and software to adapt and grow their businesses,” said Anna Marrs, Group President, American Express. “Our new Business Platinum Card is built to help fuel their success with benefits across categories where they are engaging the most, in addition to the best-in-class rewards, travel benefits and premium servicing they enjoy.”

American Express is the #1 card issuer for small businesses in the U.S.1, with a comprehensive suite of products that offer small and mid-size businesses differentiated value on B2B purchases, as well as top travel benefits and flexible payment options that help them grow and manage their businesses. As customers’ needs evolve, American Express continues to add new benefits and features to its Cards to meet those changing needs.

New B2B Rewards Where Businesses Are Spending

From July 2020 through June 2021, nearly 90% of U.S. Business Platinum Card Members used their Card to spend on key business services like wireless, technology, software, shipping, and recruitment. Card Members can now get even more value on these categories with enhanced rewards points and through unlocking over $1,000 each year in statement credits2. This includes:

New 1.5x Membership Rewards points earned on purchases for up to $2 million per calendar year across new categories that include: Electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers Construction materials and hardware supplies Shipping providers All in addition to 1.5x points earned on large purchases over $5,000

earned on purchases for up to $2 million per calendar year across new categories that include: Dell Technologies: Up to $400 annual statement credit on all Dell purchases, up to $200 semi-annually. This is a $200 increase from the existing Dell benefit for Business Platinum Card Members.

Up to $400 annual statement credit on all Dell purchases, up to $200 semi-annually. This is a $200 increase from the existing Dell benefit for Business Platinum Card Members. Indeed: Up to $360 annual statement credit on all Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services to post open positions and find quality talent, up to $90 per quarter.

Up to $360 annual statement credit on all Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services to post open positions and find quality talent, up to $90 per quarter. Adobe: $150 annual statement credit on select purchases, including Adobe Creative Cloud, the world’s best collection of creative apps and services, and Acrobat Pro DC with e-sign, which makes it easy to send, track and collect trusted e-signatures.

$150 annual statement credit on select purchases, including Adobe Creative Cloud, the world’s best collection of creative apps and services, and Acrobat Pro DC with e-sign, which makes it easy to send, track and collect trusted e-signatures. Wireless Credit: Up to $120 annual statement credits for purchases made directly from US wireless telephone providers, up to $10 per month.

Enhanced Premium Travel & Dining Benefits