checkAd

Exelixis and STORM Therapeutics Enter into Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement to Discover and Develop Inhibitors of Novel RNA Modifying Enzymes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and STORM Therapeutics (STORM) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement under which the parties will discover and advance novel drug leads intended for the treatment of cancer. The collaboration will focus initially on ADAR1, advancing early work by STORM applying its proprietary RNA epigenetic platform, as well as explore an additional undisclosed target.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005548/en/

Under the terms of the agreement, Exelixis will pay STORM an upfront fee of $17 million in exchange for licensing two of STORM’s discovery programs targeting RNA modifying enzymes, including ADAR1, as well as provide funding for discovery research activities conducted or managed by STORM. Exelixis will be solely responsible for global development, manufacturing and commercialization activities of any resulting molecules. STORM will be eligible for development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalties on the annual net sales of any compounds that are successfully commercialized under the collaboration.

“ADAR1 holds tremendous promise as a novel target for cancer. However, discovery efforts to identify ADAR1 inhibitors have remained a challenge, notably the development of rigorous, relevant assays to support small molecule drug discovery,” said Peter Lamb, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Scientific Strategy and Chief Scientific Officer, Exelixis. “STORM has extensive expertise in RNA-modifying enzymes and has successfully developed advanced mass spectrometry-based high-throughput screening assays and implemented a suite of technologies to enable the discovery of ADAR1 inhibitors. We believe this collaboration has the potential to expand our portfolio of differentiated small molecule therapies in the field of oncology and deliver a first-in-class ADAR1 inhibitor.”

“STORM has established industry-leading expertise and know-how through ground-breaking research on the discovery of small molecule therapies targeting RNA-modifying enzymes. This collaboration with Exelixis validates the significant value of our technology platform and expanding pipeline,” said Keith Blundy, Director and Chief Executive Officer, STORM Therapeutics. “Exelixis has a proven history of success in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecule cancer therapies to provide patients with clinically meaningful treatment options. Access to Exelixis’ development expertise and funding will enable more rapid advancement of our ADAR1 discovery program, as well as other target activities under the collaboration.”

Seite 1 von 4
Exelixis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelixis and STORM Therapeutics Enter into Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement to Discover and Develop Inhibitors of Novel RNA Modifying Enzymes Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and STORM Therapeutics (STORM) today announced that they have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement under which the parties will discover and advance novel drug leads intended for the treatment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrExelixis In-Licenses Second Anti-Cancer Compound from Aurigene Following FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.10.211.000 US-Dollar übrig? 5 perfekte Aktien, die man im vierten Quartal kaufen kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.09.21Exelixis Announces Final Results from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 Pivotal Trial of CABOMETYX in Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Presented at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.09.21Exelixis Announces Detailed Phase 1b Results from Cohort 6 of COSMIC-021 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Presented at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Approval of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Exelixis Announces CABOMETYX in Combination with OPDIVO Provides Efficacy Benefits Regardless of Prior Nephrectomy in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Based on CheckMate -9ER Analysis Presented at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten