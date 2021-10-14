IonQ to Keynote IEEE Quantum Week

The IonQ team will share their scientific knowledge — largely stemming from widespread company momentum achieved throughout the first half of 2021 — in the form of a keynote speech, live tutorial and panel discussion. Presentations include:

IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”) (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced its participation at IEEE Quantum Week (QCE 2021). The event, set to take place virtually on October 17-21, 2021, is geared towards bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it.

Keynote speech, “Approaching Quantum Advantage with IonQ Quantum Computers” presented by Sonika Johri, Lead Quantum Applications Research Scientist at IonQ. In this talk, Johri will explore recent research that illustrates how IonQ systems have been applied to tackle diverse problems such as image recognition and generation, multivariate data generation, speedup of Monte Carlo methods, optimization, condensed matter physics, and quantum chemistry. Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:45-6:45pm MT.

presented by Sonika Johri, Lead Quantum Applications Research Scientist at IonQ. In this talk, Johri will explore recent research that illustrates how IonQ systems have been applied to tackle diverse problems such as image recognition and generation, multivariate data generation, speedup of Monte Carlo methods, optimization, condensed matter physics, and quantum chemistry. Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:45-6:45pm MT. Tutorial, “Understanding the Fundamentals of Trapped Ion Quantum Computing” by Kai Hudek, Senior Physicist and Yunseong Nam, Quantum Theory Lead. With the race to build a large-scale quantum computer in full swing, this tutorial will help the audience understand the foundational technology of IonQ’s leading trapped ion systems and the benefits of using trapped ion technology. The presentation will also explore programming on an IonQ quantum computer. Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:45am-4:45pm MT.

by Kai Hudek, Senior Physicist and Yunseong Nam, Quantum Theory Lead. With the race to build a large-scale quantum computer in full swing, this tutorial will help the audience understand the foundational technology of IonQ’s leading trapped ion systems and the benefits of using trapped ion technology. The presentation will also explore programming on an IonQ quantum computer. Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:45am-4:45pm MT. Panel, “Women in Quantum Computing” led by Denise Ruffner, President of Women in Quantum and VP of Business Development at IonQ. This talk will highlight the different roles of women at IonQ and discuss the transition from academia to industry, and from startup to public company. Date: Monday, October 18, 2021 from 12:15pm-1:00pm MT.

“I’m thrilled to be able to present our latest research in quantum applications at IEEE Quantum Week,” said Johri. “We as an industry are in the middle of such an exciting time for quantum computing. The opportunities are nearly endless, and only by coming together at events like this will we begin to wrap our brains around just how much possibility awaits.”

IEEE Quantum Week is a multidisciplinary quantum computing and engineering venue that gives attendees the unique opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, programmers, and newcomers.

The participation at IEEE Quantum Week follows on the heels of significant developments from IonQ. Researchers from IonQ and collaborators at the University of Maryland, Duke University, and the Georgia Institute of Technology recently demonstrated fault-tolerant error correction, a key technical obstacle to large-scale use cases like financial market prediction or drug discovery. IonQ also recently became the first publicly traded, pure-play quantum computing company.

Register now to catch up with IonQ at IEEE Quantum Week and follow the team on Twitter to share your thoughts about the sessions.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s next-generation quantum computer is the world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

About 2021 Quantum Week

The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE21) is a multidisciplinary event featuring over 300 hours of programming in the realm of quantum computing and engineering. Taking place virtually 17-22 October 2021, QCE21 will deliver 10 world-class keynote presentations, 19 workforce-building tutorials, 23 community-building workshops, 48 technical paper presentations, 18 stimulating panels, 30 innovative posters, and 35 diverse exhibitors from the worldwide quantum computing engineering ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005601/en/