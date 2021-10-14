Avid Bioservices Announces Expansion into Viral Vector Development and Manufacturing Services for Cell and Gene Therapy

Appoints Drew Brennan, Experienced CDMO Business Development Executive, as General Manager of Viral Vector Technologies

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company is expanding its CDMO service offering into the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market. As part of this effort, the company is constructing a world-class, purpose-built 53,000 sq. ft. viral vector development and CGMP manufacturing facility in Costa Mesa, CA, approximately five miles from Avid’s existing operations in Tustin, CA. Additionally, Avid has appointed Drew Brennan, an experienced CDMO business development executive as general manager of viral vector technologies to lead its expansion into the cell and gene therapy market.



Avid’s decision to expand its service offering into viral vector development and manufacturing is driven by continued strong growth in the cell and gene therapy market combined with the CDMO industry’s overall lack of proven, high-quality CGMP manufacturing expertise and capacity for viral vectors. With more than 16 years of experience in commercial manufacturing of biologics underpinned by a strong quality ethos and a customer-centric approach to doing business, Avid offers a strong value proposition to prospective customers in the cell and gene therapy market. Based on current projections, the company expects the entire new facility build out to take up to 18 months at an estimated cost of approximately $65 million to $75 million. The new facility’s analytical and process development laboratories are expected to come online more rapidly, with the potential to be operational within six-to-eight months.