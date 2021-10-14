LPL Financial Launches SMS Plus Powered by Lincoln Financial Group

Solution makes it easier for small businesses to offer employer-sponsored retirement plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that LPL advisors now have access to the newly launched Strategic Market Solution (SMS) Plus, a multiple employer aggregate program powered by Lincoln Financial Group’s recordkeeping platform. This expansion of LPL’s existing SMS program leverages strategic industry leaders to offer a suite of retirement plan administration solutions for small businesses and start-up plans. The aggregated support model helps mitigate investment fiduciary risk and creates efficiencies of scale for plan sponsors, reducing the costs and administrative tasks associated with managing retirement plans and ultimately giving sponsors the ability to offer retirement plan options designed to fit their employees’ needs, so they can focus on running their core business.



The solution brings together specialized, top-tier providers to help provide oversight and management of retirement plans. SMS Plus is powered by Lincoln Financial Group’s fully integrated and easy-to-use recordkeeping platform, which enables plan sponsors the ability to drive results through their personalized website with at-a-glance plan details. In addition, 3(38) investment management fiduciary services are offered through LPL, the Retirement Advantage (TRA) offers 3(16) administrative fiduciary services, and sponsors can opt for payroll services through Paylocity.

“Small businesses cite cost and complexity as the most common barriers to offering a retirement plan. Meanwhile, investors have assumed greater responsibility for their personal retirement outcomes,” said Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. “We believe providing American workers access to employer-sponsored plans is imperative to retirement readiness. LPL is committed to delivering retirement plan resources that can help advisors grow their business by serving the unique needs of their clients.”

“As more Americans rely on their employer-sponsored retirement plan savings to support them through retirement, it’s increasingly important for small business owners to offer these critical savings vehicles to their workforce,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, Retirement Plan Products and Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “By joining a group employer plan, business owners can have the benefits of reduced administrative responsibilities combined with a customized plan for their workforce, so that they can help their employees achieve the retirement they envision.”