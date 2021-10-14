Adidas Starts New Share Buyback; to Purchase EUR 450 Million by End of Year Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 14:05 | | 25 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 14:05 | (PLX AI) – Adidas launches new share buyback upon completion of latest program.Adidas expects to generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025Adidas plans to share the majority of it – between € 8 and € 9 billion – with its shareholders … (PLX AI) – Adidas launches new share buyback upon completion of latest program.Adidas expects to generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025Adidas plans to share the majority of it – between € 8 and € 9 billion – with its shareholders … (PLX AI) – Adidas launches new share buyback upon completion of latest program.

Adidas expects to generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025

Adidas plans to share the majority of it – between € 8 and € 9 billion – with its shareholders through dividend pay-outs as well as through share buybacks

Adidas to buy back shares worth € 450 million until the end of the year



