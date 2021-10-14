Adidas Starts New Share Buyback; to Purchase EUR 450 Million by End of Year
(PLX AI) – Adidas launches new share buyback upon completion of latest program.Adidas expects to generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025Adidas plans to share the majority of it – between € 8 and € 9 billion – with its shareholders …
- (PLX AI) – Adidas launches new share buyback upon completion of latest program.
- Adidas expects to generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025
- Adidas plans to share the majority of it – between € 8 and € 9 billion – with its shareholders through dividend pay-outs as well as through share buybacks
- Adidas to buy back shares worth € 450 million until the end of the year
