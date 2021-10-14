Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on November 3rd. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning November 4th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.