LiveVox Launches SmartStart Program, Powering Speed-to-Value for Contact Centers

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today launched the SmartStart Program. The new portal gives customers quicker access to essential LiveVox applications, including customer engagement channels such as voice, SMS, email, and chat, as well as interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities and managerial reporting.

Contact center managers often wait weeks or months to use their newly purchased contact center software. However, by using the SmartStart Program with incorporated industry best practices, contact center agents and managers can easily employ LiveVox’s innovative technology in a matter of days, which can help contact centers more quickly deliver business value and achieve higher ROI.