Heritage Cannabis and Opticann Announce Exclusive Partnership with C.A.R.P

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:00   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership between its subsidiary Opticann and C.A.R.P. (formerly the Canadian Association of Retired Persons), Canada’s largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age.

In conjunction with the partnership, C.A.R.P, ZoomerMedia Limited and Opticann will be creating tailored education for the 320,000+ C.A.R.P. members through C.A.R.P. affiliate ZoomerMedia’s TV, radio, print, and digital channels including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

Opticann will carry the trusted C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal and C.A.R.P. members will receive an exclusive 15 percent discount when they purchase any of the following Opticann CB4 medical cannabis products:

  • CB4 Relief: Oral CBD Capsules with VESIsorb Technology
  • CB4 Relief-T: Oral CBD and THC Capsules with VESIsorb Technology
  • CB4 Relief Deep Rub Gel
  • CB4 Derma Topical
  • CB4 Clear Face Gel
  • CB4 Control: CBD/CBDA Rapid Acting Sublingual Filmstrip with Versafilm technology from IntelGenx

C.A.R.P. patients must register at Opticann.ca with a medical document to receive the discount on the purchase of these products.

“Understanding the utility of medical cannabis is increasingly important to older Canadians for the treatment of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety and lack of sleep. These new products especially play a role in displacing less-desirable drugs that may come with complications and side effects. As this new therapeutic industry blossoms in Canada, misleading information can be very detrimental to patients’ health and well-being, as is self-medication through the recreational system. After surveying the market carefully, we can confidently recommend Opticann’s highly professional evidence-based research approach in developing unique and highly effective CB4 medical products that are convenient and safe,” said C.A.R.P. President and ZoomerMedia Founder, Moses Znaimer.

“This exciting new partnership with C.A.R.P., an organization dedicated to improving the lives of mature Canadians, will educate people on scientific research and the role of cannabinoids in treating serious and chronic healthcare conditions. We know the C.A.R.P. demographic is a large and highly engaged group and this relationship will let us speak to them directly about our highly effective and scientifically tested medical cannabis products,” commented Umar Syed, President of the Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis.

