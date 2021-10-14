checkAd

Newegg Unveils Black Friday Price Protection Program to Help Customers Shop Early with Confidence This Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused North American e-retailer, today unveiled its Black Friday Price Protection program ahead of what is widely expected to be the earliest start to the holiday shopping season in recent memory. Supply chain challenges, coupled with unusually high demand for a wide range of technology products, means customers will be looking to start their holiday shopping earlier. For the second year in a row, Newegg will offer price protection on select products to reward early shoppers with the reassurance that, if the product they purchased drops in price, Newegg will automatically refund the difference. Between now and the official start of Newegg’s Black Friday sale on November 21, 2021, the company will offer deep discounts on hundreds of items, with fresh deals revealed each week.

“We’re launching our Black Friday Price Protection program earlier than ever to reassure holiday shoppers that they can shop with confidence now while supplies are strong. We’ll be adding deals on a rolling weekly basis, so keep checking back to take advantage of the latest deals,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “While competitive pricing and the convenience of quick delivery continue to fuel the growth of online shopping, we expect this holiday shopping season to be unlike any other, so we are taking extra steps to ensure customers can shop early and still benefit from discounts that may occur during our Black Friday sale.”

If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com between October 14 and November 21, 2021, and then subsequently that same product is discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before November 30, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be processed automatically by December 6, 2021. Visit www.newegg.com/blackfridaypriceprotection for full terms & conditions.

To ensure customers are 100% satisfied with their purchases, Newegg is making returns easier than ever this holiday season with a new and improved returns policy. Look for products displaying the 30-Day Hassle-Free Returns badge.

And for technology enthusiasts in search of the ultimate holiday gift, customers can now design custom PCs on Newegg.com. Newegg’s professional PC assembly service lets holiday shoppers design their own computers on the Newegg PC Builder using the latest, hard-to-find computer components from Newegg’s extensive inventory. Completed builds can be delivered to customers anywhere in the U.S. in about a week.

