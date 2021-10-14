Marsh McLennan Launches Global Cyber Risk Analytics Center

“Cyberattacks routinely cause millions of dollars in loss to our clients and billions of dollars in loss to the global economy every year. It is no surprise that business, government, and other leaders continue to rank cyber risk as one of the most pervasive and urgent risks for society,” said John Doyle, President and CEO, Marsh, and Vice Chair, Marsh McLennan. “For many leaders, however, their concern exceeds their ability to measure and manage cyber risk alone. Our investment in the Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Analytics Center will help clients confront this risk by connecting them with experts and capabilities from across our businesses, data-driven insights, and a global ecosystem of risk and cybersecurity experts.”

Today, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, announced the launch of its Cyber Risk Analytics Center, an enterprise-wide resource that brings together the cyber risk data, analytics and mitigation expertise of its Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman businesses to provide clients with a comprehensive view of their cyber threats, the maturity and availability of their existing and future controls, and the economic impact of their risk.

The Center will operate under the leadership of Managing Director Scott Stransky, a leading cyber risk and catastrophe modeler, who joined Marsh McLennan earlier this year after more than a decade at AIR Worldwide. Mr. Stransky earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Computer Science and a master’s degree in Atmospheric Science, both from MIT, and his work has been published in academic journals.

Marsh McLennan advises clients throughout the cyber risk management lifecycle by providing tools and services that help clients objectively measure and quantify their cyber risk exposure; delivering risk transfer and mitigation solutions that protect companies while preserving capital; and assisting with incident response during and after cyber events. Mr. Doyle is leading efforts to deliver all of Marsh McLennan’s cyber risk expertise, data, and partnerships to help build clients’ and society’s resilience to this critical and costly risk.

The center will offer clients a suite of tools and critical risk insights, derived from an integrated view of risk spanning a single line of malicious code to the complex web of digital connections linking the global economy. These tools and insights will help clients make smarter investments in the ways they identify, prepare for, and recover from cyber risk at every level.

In addition to integrating the data, modeling, and risk expertise of Marsh, Guy Carpenter, and Oliver Wyman the Center will conduct research and development with a global network of commercial, government, and academic partners. “Through the Cyber Risk Analytics Center, Marsh McLennan will advance the broader cyber modeling and analytics ecosystem to help societies manage cyber risk,” said Mr. Stransky.

