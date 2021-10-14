checkAd

Progressive Reports September 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:14  |  11   |   |   

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2021 and the third quarter of 2021:

  September     Quarter    
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

 2021
   2020
   Change 2021   2020   Change
                               
Net premiums written $ 4,004.0     $ 3,468.1     15   % $ 12,446.5   $ 11,015.1   13   %
Net premiums earned $ 3,537.5     $ 3,103.2     14   % $ 11,364.8   $ 9,973.5   14   %
Net income (loss) $ (130.3 )   $ 231.4     (156 ) % $ 118.5   $ 1,530.8   (92 ) %
Per share available to common shareholders $ (0.23 )   $ 0.39     (158 ) % $ 0.19   $ 2.59   (93 ) %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (217.4 )   $ (131.7 )   65   % $ 36.8   $ 532.6   (93 ) %
Combined ratio 100.1       88.3     11.8 pts. 100.4
   87.8   12.6 pts.
Average equivalent common shares 584.7       587.8     (1 ) % 587.1   587.8   0   %


  September
(thousands; unaudited)

 2021   2020   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 7,973.6   7,527.1   6 %
Direct – auto 9,613.1   8,774.3   10 %
Total personal auto 17,586.7   16,301.4   8 %
Total special lines 5,282.4   4,905.8   8 %
Total Personal Lines 22,869.1   21,207.2   8 %
Total Commercial Lines 952.7   803.9   19 %
Total Property business 2,735.0   2,421.0   13 %
Companywide Total 26,556.8   24,432.1   9 %
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive September 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ef489bd-2477-46aa-8aa0- ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Reports September 2021 Results MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2021 and the third quarter of 2021:  September  Quarter  (millions, except per share amounts and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...