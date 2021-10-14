CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Another Commercial Feasibility with an Ontario Licensed Producer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4O21) is excited to announce the commencement of another commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ at an Ontario based Cannabis …

The feasibility will run for several grow cycles. Objectives of the feasibility are to accelerate growth in order to increase harvest turns, increase bud yields, powdery mildew suppression through the Perimeter Protection™ benefit, reduced CO 2 gas use resulting in a safer work environment, reduction of the operation's ecological footprint, cost savings and a significant improvement in profitability.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4O21) is excited to announce the commencement of another commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ at an Ontario based Cannabis Licensed Producer (" the Customer "). The Customer plans to expand their current operation to a larger brand-new 100,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility.

Aaron Archibald, GROW's VP Sales and Strategic Alliances stated, "Our commercial success with Canadian Cannabis growers is accelerating as more growers are realizing the benefits of our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology. Their positive results and discussion within the industry is resulting in more growers contacting us directly. We look forward to building on the success within the Canadian Cannabis industry by converting more feasibilities into commercial installation sales as we approach the end of 2021 and enter 2022."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video . To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Grower's can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.