Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight(R) four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.

Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end-customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.

The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.

Forward-Looking Statements

