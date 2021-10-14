checkAd

DGAP-News Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

14.10.2021 / 14:20
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight(R) four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.

Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end-customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.

The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the evaluation of Foresight's technology by the North American robotic systems developer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

