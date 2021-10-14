In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members

A subsidiary of MidSouth Electric Cooperative, MidSouth Fiber partnered with Calix and GLDS in late 2019 to roll out a cutting-edge fiber network to provide broadband connectivity across the co-op’s six-county service area in southern Texas. MidSouth Fiber connected its first customer in June 2020 and has been extending broadband service to its members at a record pace.

Since launching its personalized app a year ago, MidSouth Fiber has achieved a 70 percent app attach rate among its managed Wi-Fi subscribers by aligning the entire organization around creating the ultimate member experience. This increase is attributed to a new standard onboarding process that has onsite field technicians work with its members to download the app at the time of installation. Members use the intuitive, easy-to-use app to set up and manage their entire connected home experience. This includes setting up their GigaSpire BLAST Wi-Fi 6 systems with self-serve features that empower them to tackle tasks such as resetting their SSID or Wi-Fi password, prioritizing traffic to devices that matter most, or troubleshooting common issues without having to call the helpdesk.

MidSouth Fiber is exciting subscribers and growing its value in many ways.

Establishing a repeatable process for app adoption while growing their brand. MidSouth Fiber is using the Command IQ Premier Personalization Service to grow their brand and further streamline installation. Field technicians can demonstrate app capabilities on site to help members optimize the management of their connected home. Customer support representatives also refer members to the app for self-serve resources.

MidSouth Fiber is using the Command Premier Personalization Service to grow their brand and further streamline installation. Field technicians can demonstrate app capabilities on site to help members optimize the management of their connected home. Customer support representatives also refer members to the app for self-serve resources. Delivering popular services to excite members and drive revenue. MidSouth Fiber offers Experience IQ and Protect IQ as part of every fiber internet package. These EDGE Suites applications provide valuable enhanced parental controls and proven home network security capabilities to increase member satisfaction.

MidSouth Fiber offers Experience and Protect as part of every fiber internet package. These EDGE Suites applications provide valuable enhanced parental controls and proven home network security capabilities to increase member satisfaction. Quickly developing and executing world-class, multi-channel campaigns. Midsouth Fiber’s marketing team is now using Marketing Cloud to create highly personalized marketing campaigns that span its digital properties—from the website and email to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Calix EDGE Enablement resources—including the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) and Electronic Content Builder (ECB)—are accelerating go-to-market activities, exciting and engaging their members.

Midsouth Fiber’s marketing team is now using Marketing Cloud to create highly personalized marketing campaigns that span its digital properties—from the website and email to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Calix EDGE Enablement resources—including the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) and Electronic Content Builder (ECB)—are accelerating go-to-market activities, exciting and engaging their members. Reducing OPEX, drive new revenues. Together with the robust remote diagnosis and troubleshooting capabilities of Support Cloud, the mobile app has helped MidSouth Fiber reduce inbound trouble calls, decrease operating expenses, and deliver an outstanding member experience. It also paves the way for new revenue opportunities with the introduction of further EDGE Suites applications.

“At MidSouth, we are excited about the possibilities that fiber to the home provides to our community,” said Justin Stapleton, division manager of member services at MidSouth Electric Cooperative. “Now members across our entire footprint can enjoy the same amazing experience that was once only available to those living in the big city, allowing them to work and learn from home, and so much more. Calix has been the ideal partner for us in this journey, providing the industry-leading network infrastructure, solutions, and services that form the foundation of our offering, as well as the resources and tools that have allowed us to get to market quickly and deliver value to our members.”