Cenovus and Headwater announce the closing of $227.5 million bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) ("Cenovus") and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) ("Headwater" or the "Company") have closed the previously announced bought deal secondary offering (the "Offering") of common shares of Headwater (the "Common Shares"). The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis, pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated effective September 27, 2021 among the Company, Cenovus, Cenovus Marten Hills Partnership, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cenovus (the "Selling Shareholder"), and a syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Pursuant to the Offering, Cenovus, through the Selling Shareholder, sold a total of 50,000,000 Common Shares (collectively, the "Offered Shares"), including 5,000,000 Common Shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of an over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters. The Offered Shares were sold at a price of $4.55 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of $227,500,000. The Company has not and will not receive any of the proceeds of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 4% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares.

The Selling Shareholder and the Company entered into an investor agreement dated December 2, 2020 (the "Investor Agreement") in connection with the issuance of Common Shares and Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to the Selling Shareholder. As a result of the completion of the Offering, the Investor Agreement automatically terminated in accordance with its terms. The Investor Agreement provided the Selling Shareholder with certain contractual rights related to, among other things, the nomination of directors of the Company. In connection with the termination of the Investor Agreement, Sarah Walters, who was a nominee of the Selling Shareholder on the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, resigned as a director of the Company effective upon completion of the Offering. Kam Sandhar, who was also nominated to the Board by the Selling Shareholder pursuant to the Investor Agreement, is expected to remain on the Board following the Offering notwithstanding the termination of the Investor Agreement.