Apiture and Glia Partner to Deliver Digital Customer Service for Banks and Credit Unions

Partnership debuts Apiture Xpress Live, new Digital Customer Service platform for Apiture Xpress customers

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, to provide Apiture Xpress customers with an enhanced, digital-first customer support platform. The Glia-powered solution, offered to Apiture customers as Apiture Xpress Live, will deliver collaborative communication options such as chat and video support.

As the shift to digital banking continues among retail branch customers, Apiture sought an efficient and effective customer service platform to meet the growing demand for seamless, user-friendly experiences online. With Glia, Apiture Xpress Live will enable banks and credit unions to communicate with their customers and members through whichever methods they prefer-including messaging, video banking and voice. Customer service representatives will also have the ability to jointly browse online properties during support sessions using Glia's CoBrowsing feature.

"Today's customer expects easy access to their financial institution's support team, with immediate responses to even the most complex support requests. That's the capability we aim to deliver to our Xpress customers," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of Apiture Xpress. "With Glia, we are offering a highly personalized, seamless customer experience that helps improve overall engagement between banks and credit unions and their customers and members."

Glia's technology leverages a strategic blend of AI and human interaction. With Glia, customers are able to easily start an interaction via chatbot to help answer simple questions, and when more complex inquiries arise, the chatbot can seamlessly transfer the interaction to a live representative. The technology can be customized to fit the diverse needs of a wide range of financial institutions, making it a natural fit for the variety of banks and credit unions that Apiture serves.

The Digital Customer Service platform, now available to Apiture Xpress clients, underlines Apiture's mission to offer the best technology available to the banks and credit unions it serves. This integration follows Apiture's launch of a new mobile banking experience for Apiture Xpress mobile clients in August 2021.

"The widespread migration to digital is here to stay, and it's time for banks' and credit unions' customer and member service strategies to evolve," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Digital Customer Service is an essential part of digital transformation; empowering users with continuity, flexibility and choice for how they want to engage with their financial institution is critical to creating five-star experiences. Through our partnership with Apiture, we're helping its bank and credit union clients modernize customer service, which ultimately boosts efficiencies and strengthens overall relationships."

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

