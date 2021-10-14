Predictmedix Announces Form 20-F Registration Statement has Cleared SEC Comments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Form 20-F registration statement, voluntary filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 17, 2021, has cleared all comments from the SEC. Registration as a reporting company with the SEC is a prerequisite for listing equity securities on a national stock exchange in the United States. As a result of its registration, Predictmedix is subject to the reporting requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company will file annual, quarterly and periodic reports and other such other information as is required with the SEC. The Form 20-F filing provides investors with detailed information about Predictmedix's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors and financial statements.