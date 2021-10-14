checkAd

Predictmedix Announces Form 20-F Registration Statement has Cleared SEC Comments

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 14:31  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Form 20-F registration statement, voluntary filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 17, 2021, has cleared all comments from the SEC.

Registration as a reporting company with the SEC is a prerequisite for listing equity securities on a national stock exchange in the United States. As a result of its registration, Predictmedix is subject to the reporting requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company will file annual, quarterly and periodic reports and other such other information as is required with the SEC. The Form 20-F filing provides investors with detailed information about Predictmedix's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors and financial statements.

"We are pleased to have executed upon this exciting capital markets milestone, better positioning us to share our story with U.S. investors and for an uplist to a national exchange in the United States," said Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "Any interested investors can download our form 20-F from the SEC website at www.sec.gov. We look forward to continued capital markets execution in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues. The Company's current product is able to screen for infectious diseases such as COVID-19, while its technology under development will screen for impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform under development will empower medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3
Predictmedix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictmedix Announces Form 20-F Registration Statement has Cleared SEC Comments TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) retains Century 21 Action Plus Realty as Preferred ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Predictmedix to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen