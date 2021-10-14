Big Al McMordie, One of the Most Honored Technical Sports Handicappers in America and Stephen Nover, an Award-Winning Journalist are Scheduled to Join 'Krush House(TM)' Kappers Video Podcast This Friday October 15th 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that Big Al McMordie, one of the most honored technical sports handicappers in America and Stephen Nover, an award-winning journalist are scheduled to join "Krush House™" Kappers this Friday October 15 th , 2021 to chat about their predictions for the current football season and all things related to football and sports gambling.

Big Al is 17-6 over the past 30 days in NFL pro football against the odds, winning at a rate of almost 74%. Big Al's picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/al-mcmordie and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. Big Al is one of the most honored technical handicappers in the country. Overall, in the last 29 years, Big Al has garnered 45 NUMBER ONE awards in football, basketball, baseball and hockey; 201 Top 5 finishes; and 380 Top 10 finishes. Big Al is a featured handicapper at the most prestigious gambling web sites and was a panelist on The Winning Edge and Proline Television shows from 2001 through 2010. Additionally, in 2002, Big Al was featured in FHM Magazine, and he was featured in ESPN Magazine in 2010.

The Las Vegas Sporting News recognized Big Al in its December 17, 1996 issue, and wrote "Al's honesty, integrity, and skills...are obvious....We have been impressed by his uncanny ability to pick big underdogs that win the game straight-up....We've seen handicappers come and go, and get hot and cold, but no one has been as consistent over time as McMordie, and we strongly urge you to consider him as your handicapper."

Big Al, VegasWINNERS' leading pro football sports betting handicapper, stated "I'm thrilled to be a part of the champion team of handicappers at VegasWINNERS, and look forward to breaking down this week's football games with Stephen Nover and Wayne Root. The three of us are red-hot in the NFL, so it will no doubt be a great (and profitable) conversation."

Stephen Nover is 20-11 over the past 30 days in NFL pro football against the odds, winning at a rate of almost 65%.

Nover's picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/stephen-nover and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. Stephen Nover is unique among professional handicappers. A multiple award-winning sportswriter for numerous newspapers, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nover has one the best combinations of gambling and media sources in the world. The author of two sports gambling books, "Las Vegas Sports Beat" and "Sports Gaming Beat," along with a book on fantasy football titled, "Winning Fantasy Football," Nover is a former professor at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, having taught a football handicapping class there. He also was the co-host of the Sunday night sports betting radio show, "The Stardust Line," during the 1990's. Part of what makes Nover special is the pride he takes in writing his deep-dive analysis, which always is unique, well-researched and sometimes entails out-of-the-box thinking.